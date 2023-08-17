TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were taken into custody on Tuesday after a resident on Walker Ave reported seeing a heavily damaged truck with a male sleeping inside. Dale Sousie of Troy and Anna Morlock of Watervliet were arrested and arraigned at the North Greenbush Town Court.

According to the North Greenbush Police Department, responding officers located the vehicle and identified the male as Dale Sousie. Officers located a utility trailer nearby that was found to have been stolen from a sales lot in Brunswick. A woman exited the trailer and identified herself as Anna Morlock.

The trailer is valued at around $9,000. Police also located stolen rims valued at over $1,000, reported stolen from a business in Troy. Additional stolen items were located inside the vehicle and trailer.

Police say that Sousie had multiple arrest warrants and tried to run away. He was captured and found to have crystal methamphetamine.

Sousie was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and resisting arrest. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.

Morlock was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. She was released to monitoring by Rensselaer County Probation.

Investigations are ongoing, and police say further charges are likely. “This was a great example of See Something, Say Something,” said Chief David M. Keevern. “Residents saw something that didn’t add up and it turned out they were right.” “A vigilant community is our best ally out there.”