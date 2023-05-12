ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were arrested following an investigation at a public parking area commonly used by anglers to access the Champlain Canal in Washington County. The investigation was launched when ECO Thibodeau observed the two individuals acting suspiciously in a vehicle.

ECO Thibodeau contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. Police arrested the two on outstanding warrants. A search of the vehicle yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia. One of the individuals had an active federal warrant and was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.