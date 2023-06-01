CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested two individuals following a traffic stop on I-87 in Clifton Park. Natalie A. Davis, 29, of Hinesburg, Vermont, and Raymond K. Fernandez, 41, of Brooklyn, were charged with felony drug possession.

According to police, the traffic stop was conducted around 10:07 p.m. for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Davis, who was driving the vehicle was in an impaired state. Fernandez provided police with false identifying information. Further investigation uncovered drug paraphernalia and felony-weight narcotics inside the vehicle.

Davis was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Fernandez was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Criminal Personation in the Second Degree

The two were transported for processing at State Police Barracks in Clifton Park. They were released with tickets returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court.