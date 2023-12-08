WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested in Wilton following a drug sale investigation, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Russel Hedger, 57, of Salisbury, Maryland, and Dominique Barnes, 27, of Princess Anne, Maryland, are both facing multiple charges.

Police say a surveillance operation in Wilton yielded that Hedger and Barnes allegedly possessed a large quantity of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia with intent to sell in the county after traveling to the area from Maryland. Hedger also reportedly has an active felony warrant for previous drug sales.

Hedger and Barnes were taken into custody on November 3 and both were charged with third and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Hedger was additionally charged with first-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and Barnes was charged with second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The two were arraigned at the Malta Town Court. Hedger was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, while Barnes was released on her own recognizance, with further action pending.