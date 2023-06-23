WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police announced they have arrested two people in White Creek on drug charges. Katie Whaley, 34, of Jackson, and Richard Bump, 35, of Bennington, are both facing multiple charges.

On June 21 at 1:42 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on State Route 22 in White Creek for vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Whaley, and police determined she did not have a valid driver’s license.

Bump was identified as the passenger, and according to police, further investigation uncovered felony-weight narcotics and drug packaging inside the vehicle. Whaley and Bump were arrested and both were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both parties were transported to SP Greenwich for processing. They were then brought to the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, where Whaley was remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility without bail, while Bump was released on his own recognizance.