PLATTEKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Troopers arrested two men in Plattekill during a traffic stop on Interstate 87 after locating cocaine in a hidden compartment within the vehicle. The two men, Jonathan Persaud, 36, and Anthony Henry, 39, are both from Queens.

On April 26 at approximately 10:30 a.m., state troopers from the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) stopped a 2008 Mercedes Benz- ML55, driven by Persaud, traveling north in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. During the stop, troopers said Henry identified himself by a different name and date of birth, but troopers eventually learned his real identity.

Troopers say they were granted permission to search the vehicle. During the search, troopers, with the assistance of K-9 Kell, located 32 grams of cocaine in a hidden trap in the vehicle.

Henry and Persaud were both with charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Intent to Sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance third degree. Henry was also charged with Criminal Impersonation second degree, a misdemeanor.

Both men were arraigned in Plattekill Town Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail.