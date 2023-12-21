SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested in connection to the Lincoln Avenue homicide that took place Tuesday evening in Schenectady. Jevoun Drake, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, and Jose Amey, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection.

On Tuesday around 8:49 p.m., police responded to Lincoln Avenue and Steuben Street to find someone suffering from a gunshot wound with several shell casings at the scene. The victim, 21-year-old Usman Pirzada, was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he later died due to his injuries.

Drake Charges:

Second-degree murder

First-degree robbery

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Amey Charges:

Fist-degree robbery

Drake was arraigned on Wednesday and was remanded to the Schenectady County Jail. Amey was held at the Schenectady County Jail on a pre-arraignment hold Wednesday evening and will be arraigned Thursday.

Police have not released any additional information at this time. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.