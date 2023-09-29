ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to a shots fired incident in July. The incident happened in the area of South Pearl Street and Madison Avenue.

An investigation resulted in the identification of Jaimeir Smith, 29, and a 16-year-old suspect. Smith was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, hindering prosecution in the second degree, and criminal facilitation in the second degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was arraigned in the Albany County Family Court and remanded to the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility. Due to his age, the suspect’s name will not be released.