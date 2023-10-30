GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested in connection to the death of a 73-year-old with special needs at a supervised living facility in 2022. Gloversville Police say Patricia Nicholls, 73, died of cardiac arrest.

In the overnight hours of October 28, 2022, Gloversville Police responded to 200 Prospect Avenue, a supervised living facility, for reports of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, police were directed to Nicholls’ room where she was suffering from cardiac arrest.

Gloversville Fire and GAVAC worked to resuscitate her and she was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital before being moved to Albany Medical Center. She later died on November 3, 2022.

Gloversville Police launched an investigation into the death and circumstances that led to Nicholls’ death. A joint investigation with the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs found Nicholls was left unsupervised in a wheelchair which caused her to suffer injuries that restricted her circulation, leading to cardiac arrest. Police say additional records regarding how often the victim was checked had been falsified. Sarah Mango (26, Gloversville) and Jacquelyn Bayless (22, Gloversville) were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Mango Charges:

Criminally negligent homicide

First-degree endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person or incompetent or physically disabled person

First-degree falsifying business records

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person

Bayless Charges: