ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested in Albany on Friday afternoon following a traffic stop, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Nakai Hayes, 20, of Albany, and Tajea Osorio, 18, of Schenectady, are both facing multiple charges.

On January 12 at 12:45 p.m., police conducted a stop near Central Avenue and Lark Street for a traffic violation. While speaking to the car’s driver and passenger, identified as Hayes and Osorio respectively, officers spotted a loaded firearm magazine in the vehicle’s front cup holder.

Further investigation determined that Hayes and Osorio were in possession of an unserialized privately made semi-automatic handgun. Officers located the illegal firearm in the car’s backseat, where an infant and small child were reportedly sitting.

Hayes and Osorio were taken into custody without incident and were both charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and multiple traffic violations. They were arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court on Saturday.