ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people in Albany were arrested following a traffic stop, according to state police. Arafat Ali, 43, of Albany, and Luella Swart, 24, of Saugerties, are facing gun and drug charges.

On August 10 at 11:50 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on Ontario Street in Albany for multiple traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Ali, and the passenger was identified as Swart.

The investigation by police revealed that Ali was illegally in possession of a loaded handgun, a BB gun, felony-weight narcotics, drug paraphernalia containing drug residue and a large amount of cash. Swart was found to also be in possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arrested and transported to SP Latham for processing. They face the following charges:

Charges

Ali Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Swart Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance



Ali was arraigned at the Albany City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. Swart was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on August 21 and then released.