ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested two people while investigating shots fired on Ontario Street on Monday. They say that Jessica Hillebrandt, 20, of Troy, and Kenyon Hernandez, 20, of Albany were taken into custody for different reasons.

Police responded to Madison Avenue and Ontario Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired, finding evidence consistent with shots fired on the scene. They said that no injuries were reported.

Shortly thereafter, investigating police on the scene encountered a woman—now identified as Hillebrandt—exiting an Ontario Street home and stopped her. They said that she had a 9mm handgun concealed in her bag. According to the Albany Police Department, she does not have a gun license, and the weapon is a ghost gun. She now faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators also encountered Hernandez outside of the same home. They said they stopped him because he had an outstanding arrest warrant in Albany Criminal Court for petit larceny.

Police said that the charge dates back to July 5, 2021, when Hernandez allegedly told two people to meet him near Delaware and Morton Avenues to buy an iPhone from him. When they arrived, police say that Hernandez stole $150, giving them no phone in exchange.

Police said that Hernandez ran from them when they approached to when approached about the 2021 warrant. Fleeing on foot, he was reportedly arrested quickly by police, who said that he also had cocaine in his pocket. Hernandez now faces charges of resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They said Hernandez also was wanted in Pennsylvania, so they charged him as a fugitive from justice.

After being arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany, Hillebrandt was released and Hernandez was remanded to jail. Meanwhile, police said that they’re still investigating the initial shots fired call. Contact police at (518) 462-8039 if you have any information that can help solve the case.