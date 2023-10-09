ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested in Colonie after being found in possession of stolen firearms, according to New York State Police. Kareem Whitted (45, Poughkeepsie) and Jeffrey Thomas (51, Durham) each face multiple charges.

On Saturday, around 4:30 p.m., multiple agencies tried to locate Thomas due to an active warrant. Police say the two were found together at a Colonie motel and, after further investigation, were found to have multiple stolen firearms, which were seized.

Police say while being taken into custody, Whitted gave false identifying information. Police say Whitted also had a warrant for his arrest issued to by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on an unrelated matter.

Whitted Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (two counts)

Criminal possession of a firearm

False personation

Thomas Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (two counts)

Criminal possession of a firearm

Both were taken to SP Latham for processing. Both were arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.