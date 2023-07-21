TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police announced a multi-unit, NYS GIVE-funded operation that resulted in the arrest of two individuals. The two were found to possess illegal privately made handguns, also known as ghost guns.

On Tuesday evening, officers observed a group of individuals commit violations in the area of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue. When police tried to interview them, two fled on foot. They were captured and taken into custody.

Police say the two had illegal ghost guns with extended magazines. Isaiah A. Alvarez, 19, of Troy, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and obstructing governmental administration. Alvarez was arraigned and released on $5,000 bail.

The second individual, a 16-year-old juvenile, was transported to the Juvenile Services Bureau. The juvenile was processed and released with an appearance ticket.