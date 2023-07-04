QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 4, New York State Police arrested two individuals following an attempted armed robbery. Justin M. Cabral, 36, of Queensbury, and Garrett A. Murray, 25, of Greenwich, were taken into custody.

According to the police, the attempted robbery took place at the Speedway on Aviation Road. Police say, Cabral entered the business, brandished a knife, and demanded money. Before police arrived, he fled in a vehicle driven by Murray.

Police located Cabral on foot nearby and took him into custody. Police also located controlled substances in his possession.

Murray was located in his vehicle shortly after on Montcalm Street and taken into custody. Cabral was charged with Robbery in the first degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, Menacing in the second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Murray was charged with Robbery in the first degree.

Both were processed and transported to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.