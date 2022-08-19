JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks at two credit unions in Fulton County. New York State Police said Elijah Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, and Brian Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 17.

On August 15, police were notified by two First Choice Financial Federal Credit Union branches in Fulton County that four fraudulent checks had been cashed that day. After an investigation, police found that Jacobs and Fernau each cashed two checks at the banks. Fernau is also accused of trying to cash a forged check on August 17 at a TCT Federal Credit Union in Saratoga County.

Charges for Jacobs

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (felony)

Two counts of third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Charges for Fernau

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (felony)

Two counts of third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Fourth-degree attempted grand larceny (misdemeanor)

Jacobs was arraigned and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility. Fernau was arraigned and released. He is set to return to the courts at a later date.