QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.

On October 22, around 3:14 p.m., troopers responded to the AT&T store in Queensbury for reports of active larceny. Police say their investigation revealed Brandmeyer stole multiple items from the store and put the items in a car in the parking lot. Police say they identified Phillips as the driver. The stolen items were recovered, as well as an illegally possessed handgun and other items containing drug residue, according to police.

Both were arrested and taken to Queensbury State Police for processing. Brandmeyer was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on October 31 and was released. Phillips was taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

Phillips Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Brandmeyer Charges: