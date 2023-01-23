WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Whitehall residents have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Whitehall business. April Campeau, 44, and Joseph Fortin, 36, each face a slew of charges.

On Friday, around 9:45 a.m., New York State Troopers responded to an undisclosed business in Whitehall on County Route 9 for a report of a burglary. Police say that Campeau and Fortin were found on State Route 4 and were allegedly in possession of items stolen from the business. Police ran an investigation, and say they found they were responsible for the burglary. Police also say they found the two to have other stolen property and drugs. Police say the stolen property they were already in possession of resolved three different incidents of theft that happened in Vermont.

Charges (both):

Third-degree burglary

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (seven counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (four counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Campeau and Fortin were arrested and taken to Granville State Police for processing. Both were then taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Fortin is held at the facility without bail, and Campeau was released on her own recognizance after arraignment.