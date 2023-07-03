COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement was involved in a vehicle pursuit and foot chase in the early hours of Sunday morning. Trevon McBee, 28, of Watervliet, and Shamod Murray, 30, of Troy, were arrested and taken into custody.

According to the Cohoes Police, patrols were notified of a vehicle pursuit in Troy. Patrol units observed the suspected vehicle enter Roulier Heights in Cohoes.

While police conducted a traffic stop, McBee exited the moving vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody and officers recovered a loaded .22 caliber Sentinel R-100 revolver. The driver, Murray, was taken into custody on vehicle and traffic law violations.

McBee was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Murray was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and traffic infractions.

Murray was released with uniformed traffic tickets. McBee was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash or $50,000 secured bond. McBee is scheduled to appear in court on July 6 for a preliminary hearing.