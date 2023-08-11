CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested two individuals following a reported theft at a residence on Gloucester Street on Wednesday afternoon. Cassandra V. Brackley, 31, of Brunswick, and Gregory A. Caldwell, 36, of Clifton Park, were charged with grand larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree, and petit larceny.

Police investigations determined that Brackley and Caldwell stole more than $3,000 in cash, prescription medications, and coins from a safe. They also damaged the victim’s property. Police say that the two had permission to be in the home.

The two were located in Halfmoon and arrested. They were each issued an appearance ticket for Clifton Park Town Court on August 30 and released.