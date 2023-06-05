ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested after one allegedly fled a traffic stop, ensuing a police-involved car chase in Argyle. Kevin Williamson (34, Argyle) and Jaime Hinds (43, Moriah) each face several charges.

On Tuesday, around 4:10 p.m., troopers stopped a car near Elm Street in Argyle for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Troopers identified the driver as Williamson and say he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Troopers say the passenger provided false identification but was later identified as Hinds. As Williamson was removed from the car, troopers say he was found to possess a controlled substance.

During the interview, state police say Hinds failed to follow commands as she locked herself in the car, moved to the driver’s seat, and fled the scene. As she left, law enforcement says she nearly struck a trooper.

A chase was quickly initiated but quickly ended due to public safety concerns. The car was found unoccupied on West Road in Argyle.

Police say on Friday, Hinds was found with the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office near McEachron Hill Road in Argyle. Hinds allegedly fled on foot to a nearby wooded area but was found and arrested a short time later. Police say she had multiple active warrants out of Essex County for her arrest unrelated to this incident.

Williamson Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Hinds Charges:

Second-degree attempted assault

Second-degree reckless endangerment (two counts)

Third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Second-degree criminal impersonation

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (two counts)

Resisting arrest (two counts)

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Williamson was taken to Greenwich State Police for processing. He was given an appearance ticket to return to the Argyle Town Court on June 13 and was released.

Hinds was taken to Greenwich State Police for processing and then was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.