ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police report the arrest of Alexandra Moak, 23 of Latham and Pharoah Dillion, 24 of Albany. The pair were allegedly involved in identity theft and grand larceny.

On November 29, 2022 around 4:30 p.m. troopers began investigating a larceny determining multiple forged checks from a victim’s account were remotely deposited. Police explain the checks were deposited into Moak’s personal bank account. Moak then withdrew $4,800 of the stolen funds from a financial institution in North Greenbush. Moak was arrested and processed on January 13. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the North Greenbush Town Court and Albany City Court and released.

Police report the investigation continued and found Dillion had and provided forged checks to Moak for deposit. On March 30, police pulled Dillion over on I-90 in Albany. Officers explain Dillion did not have a valid driver’s license and was wanted for the above crime. Dillion disregarded the trooper’s instruction and fled in the car. The troopers followed him having ended the pursuit in the area of Sheridan Avenue in Albany due to public safety concerns. Dillion surrendered himself to Latham state police on March 31, and was processed on charges related to the pursuit and the above crime. He was arraigned at the Albany City Court and released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.

Charges for Alexandra Moak

Third degree grand larceny

Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Two counts of third degree unlawful possession of personal identification information

Charges for Pharoah Dillion