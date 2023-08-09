MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation into narcotics sales in the Town of Mohawk has resulted in the arrest of two individuals from Fonda. Police charged Syed F. Husain, 41, and Meghan J. Lee, 27, with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

According to the police, the investigation lasted nearly six months. Husain and Lee were processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and are being held pending arraignment in the Town of Mohawk Court.