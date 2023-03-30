COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Cohoes Police Department arrested two individuals following an investigation into a drug activity complaint. Officers witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction between Phillip Harris, 45, of Troy, and an occupant in a gray vehicle near Manor Avenue Suites.

When officers approached, Harris tried to flee on foot. Both Harris and the individual in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Harris was found to be in possession of narcotics. Police charged him with:

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree weighing one-half ounce or more

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, Hallucinogenic Substance

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree weighing one-eighth ounce or more

This marked the second time he was arrested in March on felony drug possession charges. Harris appeared in Albany County Court on Wednesday and was released to the Supervision of Probation.

The occupant of the vehicle, Stephanie Bowman, 36, of Cohoes, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. She was released and issued an appearance ticket to court at a later date.