WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Waterford Police Department arrested two individuals following a pursuit on foot. According to the police, the pursuit occurred after officers tried to stop a vehicle on 3rd Street.

The car fled the police and crashed in Troy. The two occupants then fled on foot but were apprehended. Police say one of the suspects, Michael A. Rouse of Troy, was found to have two fully-loaded 9mm handguns. A large amount of cash and controlled substances were also recovered.

Rouse was charged with 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned at the Waterford Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.

The driver, Jawan D. Myers of Albany, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle, and several Vehicle and Traffic Law offenses. Myers was released to the Troy Police Department on a warrant.