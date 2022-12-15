TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Rebekah L. Arney, 29 and Shadoe T. Warren, 32 on December 6. The pair were allegedly involved in a robbery.

On November 30 around 2 p.m., troopers got a complaint of a past-occurring robbery. Officers explain the victim was at a storage unit on Hoosick Road in Troy when Arney and the help of another, robbed the victim. After an investigation, police report Arney broke into the unit, causing damage and was living there without permission from the property owner.

Police explain while clearing out the unit, items that did not belong to Arney were located. State police contacted the items owner and found the items had been stolen without their knowledge from a home in Troy.

On December 6, police explain Arney was with Warren after they were witnessed fleeing from inside the storage unit where the robbery happened. Both were arrested and taken to Brunswick state police for processing.

Charges for Rebekah L. Arney

Robbery in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Two counts of Possession of Burglar’s Tool

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Charges for Shadoe T. Warren

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Warren was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on December 14 and released. Arney was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and released under the supervision of Rensselaer County Probation. She was then turned over to Cohoes Police Department for an active bench warrant. Police report the investigation is still ongoing.