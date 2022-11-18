WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Tongdeng Lu, 63 of Brooklyn and Hongqiang Shi, 28 of Flushing on November 10. The pair allegedly had 400 pounds of cannabis.

On November 10 around noon, Troopers assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit pulled over Shi on I-87 in Wilton. Police reported Lu was a passenger in the car. After an investigation, police reported they found about 400 pounds of cannabis in the car.

Charges

First degree criminal possession of cannabis

According to police, both were arrested and transported to SP Wilton for processing. Both were arraigned in the Wilton Town Court and released on their own recognizance.