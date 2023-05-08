AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam Police have arrested Anthony T. Kelley, 22, and Greggory T. Pelosi, 20, following an investigation into a collision between a motor vehicle and a cyclist. Arrest warrants were issued and two were taken into custody during a traffic stop on May 7.
Witnesses and surveillance footage showed a grey Volkswagon striking the victim on Guy Park Avenue on May 1. The vehicle then left the scene. Police were able to locate the suspected vehicle with the public’s assistance.
Police say the vehicle was hidden behind a residence. A warrant was granted for the search and seizure of the vehicle. Investigators also learned that Kelley and Pelosi followed the victim before the incident attempting to assault them. Other investigative findings substantiate that the collision was deliberate.
Kelley, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with the following:
- Attempted Assault in the First Degree
- Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
- Stalking in the First Degree
- Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident
- Reckless Driving
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation
Pelosi was charged with:
- Attempted Assault in the First Degree
- Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
- Stalking in the First Degree
- Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree
- Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
- Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation
The two were arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Jail. The victim received treatment at the Albany Medical Center and was released to recuperate at home with non-life-threatening injuries.