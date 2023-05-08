AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam Police have arrested Anthony T. Kelley, 22, and Greggory T. Pelosi, 20, following an investigation into a collision between a motor vehicle and a cyclist. Arrest warrants were issued and two were taken into custody during a traffic stop on May 7.

Witnesses and surveillance footage showed a grey Volkswagon striking the victim on Guy Park Avenue on May 1. The vehicle then left the scene. Police were able to locate the suspected vehicle with the public’s assistance.

Police say the vehicle was hidden behind a residence. A warrant was granted for the search and seizure of the vehicle. Investigators also learned that Kelley and Pelosi followed the victim before the incident attempting to assault them. Other investigative findings substantiate that the collision was deliberate.

Kelley, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with the following:

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Stalking in the First Degree

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident

Reckless Driving

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Pelosi was charged with:

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Stalking in the First Degree

Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree

Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

The two were arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Jail. The victim received treatment at the Albany Medical Center and was released to recuperate at home with non-life-threatening injuries.