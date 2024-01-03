PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two suspects were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on December 30. Justin T. Bumpers, 28, of Brooklyn, and Jada A. Joseph, 23, of Poughkeepsie, were arraigned in the town of East Fishkill Court.

State Police were notified of a stolen Toyota Rav4 traveling north on the Taconic State Parkway at around 12:15 a.m. Troopers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, Bumpers, failed to comply and drove away. He reportedly struck a rock embankment while driving on the east shoulder of the parkway, severely damaging the front right wheel.

Bumpers lost control of the vehicle and struck the pursuing police vehicle. He then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. Joseph reportedly stayed in the vehicle.

Police say the two had 0.7 grams of crack cocaine and 0.8 grams of cocaine. Bumpers was also found to possess counterfeit money.

Bumpers was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth and seventh degree, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, and reckless endangerment. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Joseph was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth and seventh degree. She was released after arraignment and is due back in court at 6 p.m. on January 3.