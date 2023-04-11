WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people arrested in January following a burglary at a Whitehall business were arraigned on multiple indicted charges, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Fortin, 36, pleaded guilty and faces a sentence of one and a half to three years in prison, and April Campeau, 44, was arraigned on indicted charges including fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

On Friday, January 21, around 9:45 a.m., New York State Troopers responded to an undisclosed business in Whitehall on County Route 9 for a reported burglary. Police said that Campeau and Fortin were found on State Route 4 allegedly possessing items stolen from the business. Police ran an investigation and said they found they were responsible for the burglary. Police also said they found the two to have other stolen property and drugs. Police said the stolen property they had resolved three different theft cases in Vermont.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Fortin will be sentenced on Friday. Campeau was arraigned on indicted charges of third-degree attempted burglary, petit larceny, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.