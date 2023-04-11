ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police arrested two individuals after executing a search warrant at 39 Trinity Place on Tuesday morning. Rasheeda Gaddy, 21, and Tazeek Johnson, 25, were taken into custody on drug and gun charges.

According to the police, the search warrant was issued as part of an ongoing investigation. Detectives recovered crack cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, and a 12-gauge shotgun. Gaddy and Johnson were each charged with:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Both suspects were arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court. They were remanded to the Albany County Jail.