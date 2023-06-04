ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany men have been arrested for possession of drugs and a weapon, according to police. Taliem Smalls, 35, and Dario Lewis, 31, are facing multiple charges.

On June 3, police on patrol in Albany conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three occupants in the area of Lark Street and Sheridan Avenue for vehicle and traffic violations. While speaking to the driver, identified as Smalls, police noticed a handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

Smalls was taken into custody after a short struggle, while the front passenger fled on foot. The rear passenger, identified as Lewis, was taken into custody without incident.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from within the vehicle. Smalls was also in possession of around 4 grams of crack-cocaine, and Lewis was found to be in possession of a digital scale containing a quantity of cocaine, as well as one live 9mm round in his pocket.

The two men face the following charges:

Charges

Taliem Smalls Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Obstructing governmental administration Several traffic violations

Dario Lewis Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Criminal use of drug paraphernalia



Both will be held at the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees, and will be arraigned before the Albany Criminal Court the following day.