ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.

On January 22 around 8:45 p.m., troopers were on patrol in the area of Robin Street in Albany where they saw Louis in public trying to use drugs with a glass smoking device. Police report Fox was sitting next to her. After an investigation, police report Fox and Louis had narcotics and glass smoking devices containing drug residue.

Fox was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Louis was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

According to police, both were transported to Guilderland state police for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on January 23. Fox and Louis were turned over to Albany Police Department, as they both had unrelated outstanding warrants for their arrest.