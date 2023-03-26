HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested and are accused of grand larceny, burglary, and criminal mischief. Richard Simmons (31, Hoosick Falls), and Harold Lashway III (42, Eagle Bridge) were arrested on Friday.

On Friday, Hoosick Falls Police say Simmons and Lashway illegally entered the old WCW Building on Mechanic Street in Hoosick, caused damage to the building, and allegedly stole copper wiring and copper piping. Police say they then sold the copper to a recycling facility. Police also say Simmons had an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear for an unrelated incident.

Arrest warrants were issued for both, and they turned themselves into the police the same day. They were arraigned in the Village of Hoosick Falls Court and released. They are set to reappear on April 20.