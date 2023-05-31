TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Tupper Lake woman was sentenced to 19 years in prison for murdering her mother. Alexa Gallagher, 26, accepted a murder plea in March after stabbing her mother, Melissa Guisewhite, 51, in July 2022.

Police said around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Gallagher stabbed her mother at a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake. Once they arrived, police found Guisewhite dead at the scene.

In March, Gallagher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

“No one deserves to die like Melissa Guisehwite died,” said District Attorney Elizabeth Crawford. “On behalf of my office, I extend our sincerest condolences to Melissa’s husband and family. I want to acknowledge the endless efforts by all who worked on this case, from the very first responders on that tragic day to the investigators who appeared with the family today, and everyone in between. Family violence is difficult and all too prevalent, but the hard work and dedication of all involved has made sure justice has been served.”