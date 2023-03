TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Tupper Lake woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder according to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, in relation to a July 2022 homicide. Alexa Gallagher, 26, intentionally caused the death of her mother, Melissa Guisewhite, by stabbing her with a knife.

At the time of her death, Guisewhite was 51. Sentencing for Gallagher is scheduled for May 30 at 9:15 a.m.