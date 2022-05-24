ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from the Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Martina Hull, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny, which is a felony.

The indictment alleges that Hull, while working as the Human Resources Director at the Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center, stole over $50,000 between October 21, 2016, and March 3, 2020. She is accused of creating an employee named “Harry Hall IV” without authorization and paying over $50,000 to that account over almost four years.

Hull’s sentencing is scheduled for May 24, 2023. According to the plea agreement, if restitution is paid in full by the date of sentencing, she faces five years of probation. If full restitution is not paid by that date, Hull faces between three to nine years in state prison.