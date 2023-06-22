ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman has been arrested for trespassing, according to state police. Jessica Wise, 34, is facing multiple charges.

On June 16 at 10:24 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in Brunswick for the report of a trespass in an occupied home. The investigation determined that Wise reportedly entered the home of a person unknown to her without permission and used the shower.

The homeowner then contacted police, and upon their arrival, troopers found Wise still inside the bathroom and arrested her. No property was damaged, and no one was injured during the incident.

Police say that while being taken into custody, Wise was found to be in possession of a smoking device containing drug residue. Wise was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wise was transported to SP Brunswick for processing and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on July 12.