TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, State Police of Brunswick arrested Tiffany Williams, 33, following an investigation into forged checks being cashed without authorization or permission. According to police, Williams stole a checkbook in May of 2022 and endorsed multiple forged checks.

Police charged Williams with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. Williams was located and arrested by the Colonie Police Department and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Troy City Court.