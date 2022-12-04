SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her alleged boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest. Kristen Garzone, 36, of Troy, faces multiple charges.

On December 3, around 6:37 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a call reporting a physical domestic dispute. Police say they determined a physical domestic dispute occurred between Garzone and her boyfriend. Police were trying to separate the two for the night when Garvone allegedly lunged at her boyfriend and attacked him in front of them. Officers say they had to physically remove Garzone from him. She allegedly fought with officers before being taken into custody.

Garzone was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and released on her own recognizance. She is set to appear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

Charges: