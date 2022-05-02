GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old from Troy has been arrested on rape charges. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said the teen turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Public Safety Building on May 2.

The teen allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl at her home in Green Island. The victim reported the incident to family members who then reported it to the Green Island Police Department.

Charges

Criminal sex act in the first degree (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Sex abuse in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

The teen was arraigned at Albany County Family Court and was released to the supervision of Albany County Probation. An order of protection was issued for the victim.