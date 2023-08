TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two residents of Troy were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Hill Street. Detectives seized two illegal handguns and arrested the suspects at the location.

Devin A. Chandler, 28, and Jaryd J. Mims, 21, are facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of an ammunition device. They are due in Troy City Court on Tuesday for arraignment.