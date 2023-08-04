TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy resident was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street. Henri G. Lamont, 30, was charged with possessing multiple illegal firearms and various narcotics.

During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized three firearms, narcotics including ecstasy, oxycodone, and cocaine, and U.S. currency. Lamont was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.

The arrest was the results of a collaborative effort by the Special Operations Section Detectives. They were assisted by the Detectvie Bureau, Patrol Division, Evidence Technicians, and Emergency Response Team. Any community member wishing to report suspicious activity to the Special Operations Section can do so by calling the Drug Tipline at (518) 270-4777.