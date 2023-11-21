TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old was arrested on Monday following a field investigation in the area of Ferry Street and Church Street. Police say the suspect, Keshawn Ward, attempted to flee from officers on a bicycle.

Ward was taken into custody a short distance away. Officers located a stolen handgun and cocaine in his possession. Police say the handgun was stolen in 2011 from a nearby town.

Ward was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Ward was arraigned in Troy City Court on Tuesday morning.