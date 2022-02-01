Troy police recover cocaine, $100K during search warrant

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a commercial location in Troy. The Troy Police Department said Anthony Cockeral, 62, of Troy, was arrested on February 1.

The Troy Police Department said they executed multiple search warrants on Tuesday associated with a long-term investigation focused on quality-of-life violations within the Congress Street and 3rd Street corridor. The search warrants were executed at two separate locations.

Cockeral was arrested at one of the locations. Police said he used to operate a business at that location. Cockeral was found to be in possession of nearly $100,000, crack cocaine and an imitation firearm (BB gun with no safety indicators).

Cockeral was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said additional charges may follow.

“By partnering with the many invested and engaged members of our community, along with our law enforcement partners, we can begin the process and hope the defendant is held accountable for his actions. These behaviors should not be tolerated within our community, and we will continue these efforts as part of the larger, multi-disciplined response to crime within our community,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.