TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the injured and abandoned puppy who was found in a box. Khadijah Davis, 34, of Troy, was arrested on February 24.

The Rottweiler puppy, named Deniro by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, was found on February 7. The Humane Society said the puppy had a slack jaw, discolored and hanging tongue, along with dry blood caked to its coat.

Davis has been charged with section 353 of the NYS Agriculture & Markets Law. She appeared in Troy City Court where she was arraigned and released to reappear at a later date.

Deniro has undergone multiple surgeries and is currently recovering with a foster family. It will likely be months before he is ready for his forever home. The Humane Society is not currently keeping a list of interested adopters.

“Animal cruelty is simply reprehensible. Deniro relied on his owner for loving care and thoughtful supervision and received neither. While we are saddened by the acts that led to this arrest, we are strengthened by the local partnerships that encouraged the investigation to a conclusion. Community members, law enforcement partners, and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society joined efforts in order to ensure a most appropriate response,” said the Troy Police Department.

Throughout the investigation, police were assisted by Troy’s Animal Control Officer Kevin McDonough, members of the Troy PD Patrol Division, representatives from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, Troy Housing Authority Public Safety Officers, and members of the Troy community.