TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has located and arrested a wanted Level 3 sex offender. Police said William Goodman, 47, previously of Troy, was found at a motel in Latham on July 18.

According to police, Goodman was wanted for several felony violations of the New York State Corrections Law, including failure to provide updated photographs and address verifications. Goodman was convicted in 1992 of forcibly raping a woman while having a weapon.

On July 14, police asked for the public’s help with locating Goodman. Police said his arrest “was the direct result of community assistance.” The Colonie Police Department also assisted with the investigation and his arrest.

“Following our request, we received several responses through various avenues providing information that led to Goodman’s arrest,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.

Goodman was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Correctional Facility. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the charges.