TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department said they are investigating a shots fired call. According to police, while investigating the report someone was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, April 21 at around 1 a.m., the patrol division responded to the area of 6th Avenue between 102nd Street & Grace Court for a report of shots fired. While on scene and investigating the incident, police were notified by Rensselaer County 911 of a walk-in shooting victim at Samaritan Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troy Police Detectives at 518-270-4421 or www.troypd.org