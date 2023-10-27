TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on the afternoon of October 27. No injuries have been reported, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Ida Street and 4th Street around 2:15 p.m. on Friday following reports of the incident. Police stated that the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at (518)270-4421.