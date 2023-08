TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on August 4. No injuries have been reported.

On Friday night at 9 p.m., police responded to the area of 4th Street near Congress Street following a report of shots fired. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy Police at (518)270-4421.